Jones is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Tigers.

For the second straight day, the lefty-hitting Jones will find himself on the bench against a right-hander, this time sitting versus the Tigers' Matt Manning. The recent returns of Kris Bryant and C.J. Cron from the injured list appear to have blocked off Jones' path to steady at-bats in the corner outfield or at first base, making it tough to justify holding the 25-year-old in most shallower leagues. Jones has certainly done his part to justify regular playing time, having produced a .315/.398/.528 slash line with five stolen bases through 123 plate appearances in the majors this season.