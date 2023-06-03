site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rockies' Nolan Jones: Sitting Saturday
Jun 3, 2023
Jones isn't starting Saturday against the Royals.
Jones has started seven of eight games since being recalled from Triple-A and holds an .872 OPS over 27 plate appearances. He'll get a breather Saturday as Elehuris Montero picks up a start at first base while batting sixth.
