Jones went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI on Friday against the Royals.

Jones was in the lineup for the seventh time in the last eight games, and he's started at first base on five occasions. He delivered a two-RBI double in the eighth inning to extend his hitting streak to four games, during which he's tallied a home run, two doubles and four RBI. With both C.J. Cron (back) and Kris Bryant (heel) sidelined, Jones should have multiple paths to playing time in the short term.