Lambert allowed two hits and a walk while striking out two over three scoreless innings in Saturday's extra-inning loss to the Tigers. He did not factor in the decision.

The Rockies utilized a bullpen game Saturday, and Lambert covered the most innings as the opener. Three of his five scoreless outings this season have come in his last five appearances. He's also given up multiple runs in seven of his 15 outings. The right-hander remains a multi-inning option out of the bullpen. He's pitched to a lackluster 6.29 ERA, 1.63 WHIP and 36:15 K:BB through 34.1 innings while posting a 1-1 record this year.