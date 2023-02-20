Lambert (elbow) will have his innings capped to begin the 2023 season, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Lambert told Harding that this is the first time since he underwent Tommy John surgery in 2020 that he feels ready to contribute to the pitching staff. He's expected to receive a normal workload during the Cactus League, but then will be on strict limits for the beginning of 2023. Lambert showed promise as a prospect, but there's too much volatility to consider him a potential fantasy option to begin the year.