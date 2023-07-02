Lambert was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque on Sunday.

Lambert covered three scoreless innings as Colorado's opening pitcher in Saturday's loss to the Tigers, but he's now being sent down in favor of a fresh arm. The 26-year-old has a 6.29 ERA, 1.63 WHIP and 36:15 K:BB across 34.1 innings with the Rockies this season, mostly while working as a reliever. According to Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post, the Rockies plan to give Lambert a longer look in the rotation following the All-Star break, but the right-hander will first get stretched out over the course of about three starts with Albuquerque.