Lambert (forearm) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Albuquerque on Tuesday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Lambert is expected to make a one-inning start for Albuquerque in what will mark his first appearance in affiliated ball of the season. He missed the entire 2020 campaign and most of the 2021 campaign while recovering from Tommy John surgery, but he was expected to be back at full strength for spring training. However, he battled right forearm inflammation in camp, which ended any hope he had of winning a back-end rotation role with the big club. The Rockies still plan to have Lambert build up for starting duties during his rehab assignment, but he could be optioned to Albuquerque once his rehab window comes to a close.