Lambert (forearm) threw two scoreless innings Sunday, allowing one hit and one walk in a rehab outing with Triple-A Albuquerque.

Lambert has made two appearances with Albuquerque, combining to throw three innings. He was sidelined while recovering from Tommy John surgery for much of 2021 but did return to throw 5.2 frames. However, Lambert has been sidelined for the entire 2022 season, and he should serve either a bullpen role in Colorado or remain a starter at Albuquerque once activated.