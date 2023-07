Lambert will be called up from Triple-A Albuquerque to start Friday at Miami, Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post reports.

Saunders adds that Connor Seabold has been demoted to the Rockies' bullpen. Lambert holds an ugly 6.29 ERA in 34.1 innings of work this season at the major-league level, but he pitched pretty well in his last two starts with Albuquerque, scattering three earned runs while tallying eight strikeouts across 8.1 frames.