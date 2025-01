Feltner agreed to a one-year contract with the Rockies on Thursday to avoid arbitration.

It was the first year of arbitration eligibility for Feltner, who set career highs in 2024 with 30 starts and 162.1 innings. The right-hander had a 4.49 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 138:52 K:BB and should begin 2025 as a back-end starter for the Rockies.