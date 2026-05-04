Feltner (elbow) is slated to throw a bullpen session Tuesday, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Feltner received the green light to move on to the next step in his recovery process from right ulnar nerve inflammation after he experienced no discomfort while playing catch out to 175 feet Saturday. According to MLB.com, Feltner said that he doesn't believe he'll require a rehab assignment prior to returning rom the injured list, but the right-hander will still likely need to complete multiple bullpen and live batting practice sessions before the Rockies activate him.