Feltner was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque on Saturday.
It was announced Friday that Feltner would start the first game of Saturday's twin bill against the Padres, and the Rockies made the move official prior to first pitch.
More News
-
Rockies' Ryan Feltner: Returning to start in twin bill•
-
Rockies' Ryan Feltner: Sent down following rough start•
-
Rockies' Ryan Feltner: Stifles Marlins for first win•
-
Rockies' Ryan Feltner: Gets another start•
-
Rockies' Ryan Feltner: Punches out seven•
-
Rockies' Ryan Feltner: Called up ahead of start•