Feltner (back) threw a bullpen session Sunday, MLB.com reports.

The right-hander reported reduced soreness in his back following the side session, but he's still expected to need a minor-league rehab assignment before returning from the 15-day injured list. The Rockies initially placed Feltner on the IL on May 2 after he experienced back spasms coming out of an April 28 start.

