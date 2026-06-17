Rockies' Ryan Feltner: Falls short of qualifying for win

Feltner allowed two runs on six hits and three walks while striking out seven batters over 4.2 innings in a no-decision against the Cubs on Tuesday.

Feltner fell behind quickly, giving up a homer to Pete Crow-Armstrong to begin the bottom of the first inning. He yielded another run in the second but kept Chicago off the scoreboard thereafter. Feltner's offense got him three runs and the lead in the top of the fourth frame, but the right-hander was pulled with two outs in the bottom of the inning having thrown 104 pitches. That was easily a season-high mark -- Feltner had previously topped out at 87 pitches in a start against the Dodgers on April 18. Part of the reason for the veteran hurler's elevated pitch count was that the Cubs had trouble putting the ball in play against him, as Chicago batters swung and missed 13 times and fouled off 21 pitches, though that at least helped him to a season-best seven punchouts. Feltner will carry a 5.05 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 33:16 K:BB through 41 innings into his next start, which is lined up to come at home versus Boston.