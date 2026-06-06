Rockies' Ryan Feltner: Goes six strong in no-decision

Feltner did not factor into the decision in Friday's 9-7 extra-inning loss to the Brewers, allowing one run on one hit and two walks with four strikeouts over six innings.

Feltner allowed a run in the second inning but otherwise kept a dangerous Brewers lineup in check, throwing 51 of 81 pitches for strikes while generating eight whiffs. The outing gave the 29-year-old back-to-back quality starts, both of which have come at Coors Field, since returning from the injured list Saturday. He owns a 4.22 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 23:10 K:BB across 32 innings this season and lines up for another home matchup against the Cubs next week.