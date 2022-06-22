Feltner allowed five runs (four earned) on six hits and zero walks over 3.2 innings during Tuesday's 9-8 loss to the Marlins. He had four strikeouts and didn't factor in the decision.

Colorado jumped out to a 4-0 lead, but Feltner fell apart during the fourth inning, as he gave up five runs on five hits and an error before being pulled with two outs. The 25-year-old threw 47 of his 71 pitches for strikes and didn't issue a walk for the first time in six starts this year, though he did hit a batter. Feltner has replaced Austin Gomber in the Rockies' starting rotation for now, but his rotation spot is hardly secure with a 5.46 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 31:7 K:BB through 29.2 innings this season.