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Rockies' Ryan Feltner: Logs six innings in no-decision

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Feltner did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing two runs (one earned) on five hits and no walks over six innings against Minnesota. He did not record a strikeout.

Feltner limited damage, with his lone earned run coming on a Kody Clemens solo homer in the fourth inning, though the right-hander failed to record a strikeout in an outing for the first time since 2023. With June winding down, Feltner will finish the month with a 4.00 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 16:12 K:BB across five starts spanning 27 innings. The 29-year-old will take a 2-2 record with a 4.42 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 35:20 K:BB across 53 innings (11 starts) into his next outing, tentatively lined up for next weekend against San Francisco.

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