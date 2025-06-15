The Rockies transferred Feltner (back) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Sunday.

Feltner made his last start for the Rockies on April 28 before he was placed on the IL on May 2 due to back spasms. The right-hander was initially expected to be in line for a brief stay on the shelf, but his return date was pushed back when he experienced back tightness leading up to a rehab start in late May. Feltner has since resumed throwing bullpen sessions in Arizona, but he has yet to resume facing hitters and will likely need to make multiple rehab starts before coming off the 60-day IL, perhaps at some point shortly before the All-Star break.