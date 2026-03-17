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Feltner has allowed 10 earned runs on 11 hits and six walks while striking out 12 across 8.1 innings in four Cactus League appearances.

Feltner had an injury-plagued 2025 season, but he added strength this offseason and has been healthy. He's in contention for the fifth-starter role, though he's allowed three earned runs in three consecutive outings. Positively, Feltner has a 9:2 K:BB across his last two spring appearances, which is enough for Thomas Harding of MLB.com to include Feltner in his projected rotation to begin the season.

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