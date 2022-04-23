Feltner (2-0) allowed one earned run on two hits and three walks while striking out 10 across five innings to earn the win Friday against Triple-A Round Rock.

Feltner turned in a dominant performance that continued his strong start to the season with Triple-A Albuquerque. He's maintained a 3.10 ERA with a 24:8 K:BB while allowing three home runs across 20.1 frames, marks that are made more impressive given the hitter-friendly nature of the PCL. Feltner made his major-league debut in 2021, and he should have the chance to enter the Rockies' rotation at some point in the 2022 campaign.