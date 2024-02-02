Feltner (elbow) is healthy heading into spring training and will compete for a rotation spot, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Feltner had an injury-plagued 2023 campaign, first suffering a skull fracture after being struck by a line drive in mid-May. He ended the season on the injured list with elbow inflammation, but he has fully recovered and will be entering the spring at full strength. That doesn't necessarily mean he'll start the season in the majors or the rotation, as he posted a 5.82 ERA and 1.68 WHIP across 43.1 innings with the club in 2023. Peter Lambert and Noah Davis are the other candidates to be the team's fifth starter.