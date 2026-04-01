Feltner was removed from his start Tuesday against the Blue Jays due to a right glute contusion.

Feltner took a 106-mph line drive off his backside in the third inning of Tuesday's contest. He remained on the mound for the rest of the inning but seemed to limp off the field after collecting the final out and didn't come out to pitch the fourth. He appears to have avoided a serious injury, though it remains unknown whether he'll make his next start -- tentatively scheduled to come against Houston on Monday. The 29-year-old righty had allowed just one hit and one walk while striking out four batters before leaving the game.