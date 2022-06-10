The Rockies will recall Feltner from Triple-A Albuquerque to start the first game of Saturday's doubleheader in San Diego, Danielle Allentuck of The Denver Gazette reports.

Feltner was sent back to the minors last week after Antonio Senzatela returned from the injured list to reclaim his spot in the rotation, but Saturday's doubleheader creates the need for the Rockies to break in a temporary sixth starter. The Rockies will end up turning to Feltner to fill the void after he submitted a 5.85 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 23:6 K:BB across 20 innings in his first four outings of the season with the big club.