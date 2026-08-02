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Rockies' Ryan Feltner: Snaps losing skid Saturday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Feltner (4-5) tossed six innings in a win over Kansas City on Saturday, allowing four runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out three batters.

Feltner fell behind 4-0 through the top of the third inning, but he settled down from there and didn't give up another run over the remainder of his outing. The Rockies' offense stormed to life with 12 runs of support to help the right-hander end a three-game losing streak. Feltner got just five whiffs and three punchouts Saturday, and he hasn't fanned more than four batters over his past four starts, so he's not exactly overwhelming hitters right now. Still, he's locked into a rotation spot and lines up to make his next start on the road in St. Louis.

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