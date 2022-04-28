Feltner (0-1) allowed four runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out seven over five innings in a 7-3 loss Wednesday in Philadelphia.

Feltner gave up four runs over the first three innings, constantly pitching in difficult situations as he allowed eight baserunners in those frames. He settled down and pitched well in the fourth and fifth while facing the top of the Phillies' lineup for the third time. The 25-year-old made his major-league debut last season with poor results, allowing eight runs in 6.1 innings over two September starts. In 59 career minor-league starts, he has posted a 3.63 ERA and 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.