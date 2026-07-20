Rockies' Ryan Feltner: Tagged for eight runs Sunday

Feltner (3-4) took the loss Sunday against the Reds after allowing eight runs on seven hits and four walks while striking out three over 2.1 innings.

Feltner never found his footing as Cincinnati broke the game open immediately. Nathaniel Lowe belted a three-run homer in the first inning before Tyler Stephenson followed with a two-run shot later in the frame. Sal Stewart added a three-run homer in the second, and Feltner's day ended after issuing back-to-back walks in the third inning. The eight runs allowed tied his career high, set in 2024, and he has now issued four walks in three of his last five starts. Sunday's outing caused the right-hander's ERA to jump from 4.55 to 5.48. Feltner will look to rebound in his next scheduled start on the road against the Brewers.