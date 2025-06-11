Feltner (back) completed a full bullpen session Monday, MLB.com reports.

Feltner has been conducting his throwing program at the Rockies' spring training facility in Arizona since being pulled off his rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque in late May. The right-hander will likely throw at least a couple more side sessions before advancing to facing hitters and eventually heading back out on a rehab assignment. Given that he's been on the shelf since May 2 due to the back issue, Feltner may need more than one rehab start before he's cleared to rejoin the Rockies rotation, possibly in late June or early July.