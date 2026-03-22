Manager Warren Schaeffer said Sunday that Feltner will be included in the Rockies' Opening Day rotation, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Feltner beat out Chase Dollander for the final spot in the rotation, despite getting roughed up for 13 earned runs on 14 hits and 10 walks while striking out 14 over 11.2 innings in his five Cactus League outings. The right-hander owns a more palatable 5.19 ERA and 10.7 K-BB% over parts of five big-league seasons, but even in NL-only leagues, Feltner can't be rostered with much confidence.