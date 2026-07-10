Rockies' Ryan Feltner: Yields four runs in loss

Feltner (3-3) allowed four runs on six hits and four walks while striking out three over 4.1 innings to take the loss versus the Giants on Thursday.

Feltner threw just 53 of 92 pitches for strikes in this outing. He hadn't walked a batter over his previous two games, but he matched his season high with four free passes Thursday, and he also allowed multiple home runs for the third time this year. Feltner has a 4.55 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 47:24 K:BB through 63.1 innings over 13 starts, which isn't so bad for a Colorado starter. He's actually been better at home (4.14 ERA in eight starts) than on the road (5.32 ERA in five starts).