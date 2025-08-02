The Rockies recalled Rolison from Triple-A Albuquerque on Saturday.

Rolison will take the spot on the 26-man roster vacated by Antonio Senzatela (finger), who was placed on the 15-day injured list in a corresponding move. Rolison has a 3.22 ERA and 1.49 WHIP in Triple-A this season, but he hasn't translated that success to the majors, where he has a 7.34 ERA, 1.76 WHIP and 18:15 K:BB across 30.2 innings.