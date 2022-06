Rolison (shoulder) hasn't made as much progress in his recovery as the Rockies had hoped, so he'll visit a specialist next week, Danielle Allentuck of The Denver Gazette reports.

Rolison was placed on the 60-day injured list with a left shoulder strain at the end of spring training, but his injury hasn't improved much over the last several weeks. A better idea of the left-hander's status will likely come into focus after he's examined by a specialist.