Halvorsen (1-2) blew the save and took the loss in Thursday's 4-3 extra-innings loss to Washington, allowing two runs (one earned) on one hit over two-thirds of an inning.

Halvorsen broke a streak of four consecutive scoreless appearances, surrendering a two-run homer to James Wood in the bottom of the 11th frame. The outing marked his third blown save of the campaign. In 30.1 innings this season, Halvorsen has a 4.45 ERA, a 28:14 K:BB and five saves.