Halvorsen walked a batter during a scoreless inning and earned a save against the White Sox on Sunday.

Halvorsen worked around a two-out walk to close the 6-4 win. He's now converted eight of his 11 save chances this season and has five saves in his last eight appearances. Halvorsen dropped his season ERA to 4.04 with a 32:16 K:BB across 35.2 innings. He's given up two earned runs over his last 10 innings and has recorded the only two saves on the roster since July 1.