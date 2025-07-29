Halvorsen earned the save in Monday's 8-6 win over the Guardians, allowing one run on one hit and two walks with one strikeout in the ninth inning.

Halvorsen was called upon to protect a three-run lead after the Rockies rallied in the top of the ninth, and he managed to hang on despite throwing just 13 of 27 pitches for strikes. Over his past 10 appearances, the 25-year-old has converted all six of his save chances despite allowing seven earned runs. For the season, he's up to 11 saves with a 4.99 ERA, 1.54 WHIP and 36:20 K:BB across 39.2 innings.