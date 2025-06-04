Halvorsen didn't allow a baserunner and earned the save in a scoreless ninth inning Tuesday against the Marlins.

Zach Agnos (personal) had recorded two consecutive saves for the Rockies but is currently on the bereavement list. That set Halvorsen up for the save chance and to protect a one-run lead Tuesday, and he delivered his third save of the season. After a slow start to the year, Halvorsen has turned in five scoreless efforts in his last six appearances.