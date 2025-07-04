Halvorsen earned the save in Thursday's 7-6 win over the Astros, allowing one run on three hits while striking out one batter in 1.1 innings. He did not issue a walk.

Halvorsen was brought in for the eighth inning to record the final out and came back out for the ninth to protect the Rockies' two-run lead. He gave up a triple and an RBI groundout to start the frame and yielded back-to-back singles, but he managed to escape with the save after getting Cooper Hummel to fly out to right field. It was Halvorsen's seventh save of the season (and fifth since the beginning of June), and he now has a 4.15 ERA and 1.44 WHIP across 34.2 innings this season.