Halvorsen allowed two hits and one walk while striking out one across a scoreless ninth inning Sunday against the Brewers.

Halvorsen had converted each of Colorado's last three saves, but he entered Sunday's game in a 2-2 tie in the top of the ninth inning. Though the box score suggests he got hit hard, both of the hits Halvorsen surrendered failed to leave the infield. He's allowed only three earned runs across his last 9.2 frames -- spanning 10 appearances -- and should continue to get the majority of save chances for the Rockies.