Halvorsen threw a perfect ninth inning to earn the save in Friday's 6-5 win over the Orioles. He did not record a strikeout.

Halvorsen was asked to preserve a one-run lead in the ninth and did so on only 11 pitches. While a five-run blowup against the Red Sox on July 9 still lingers, the 25-year-old has converted five straight save chances and posted seven scoreless outings in nine appearances since last blowing a save June 19. For the year, he's 10-for-13 in save opportunities with a 4.89 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 35:18 K:BB across 38.2 innings.