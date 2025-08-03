The Rockies placed Halvorsen on the 15-day injured list Sunday due to a right elbow strain.

Halvorsen's elbow acted up during his relief appearance in Saturday's 8-5 win over the Pirates, prompting the Rockies to pull him from the contest midway through Spencer Horwitz's at-bat. Though Dugan Darnell ended up finishing out the contest for Colorado, Victor Vodnik and Juan Mejia had been operating in setup roles in recent weeks and could be the Rockies' top options for saves while Halvorsen is on the shelf. According to Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post, Halvorsen will undergo an MRI on Sunday before the Rockies have more information regarding the severity of his injury, but he's likely to miss more than the minimum 15 days. Halvorsen has converted 11 of 14 save chances while providing a 4.99 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 36:21 K:BB in 39.2 innings on the season.