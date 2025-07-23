Rockies' Tanner Gordon: Recalled ahead of start
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Rockies recalled Gordon from Triple-A Albuquerque on Wednesday.
Gordon will start Wednesday's contest against the Cardinals and will have a chance to make additional starts with the big club while German Marquez (biceps) is sidelined. The right-hander has made three starts with Colorado this season, posting a 4.24 ERA and 10:3 K:BB over 17 frames.
