Agnos walked one in a scoreless and hitless inning to earn the save in Friday's 3-2 win over the Yankees.

This was Agnos' third save of the season, though it was his first since May 1 versus the Giants. Over his previous five appearances, he had allowed four runs (two earned) with a 6:1 K:BB, earning one hold. Agnos is in the mix for closing duties for the Rockies, but considering the team improved to 9-42 with Friday's win, save chances are unlikely to be common. He has a 1.29 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 7:2 K:BB over 14 innings this season.