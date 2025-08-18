Agnos (elbow) said that he hopes to resume playing catch Monday, MLB.com reports.

Agnos has been shut down from throwing since landing on the injured list July 27 due to right flexor strain, but he appears to be close to taking the first notable step forward in his recovery process. As a reliever, Agnos won't require an extended build-up period once he starts throwing, but he still appears unlikely to rejoin the Colorado bullpen before the end of August.