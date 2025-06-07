Agnos (0-2) took the loss against the Mets on Friday after allowing two runs on two hits and one walk while striking out two in the ninth inning.

Agnos was brought in for the ninth to keep the game tied at 2-2. He started off nicely by striking out Starling Marte, but he proceeded to let the next two batters on base before giving up a two-run double to Francisco Lindor (toe). It was the first time this season that Agnos yielded two runs in a game this season, and the 24-year-old right-hander is up to a 2.37 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 10:3 K:BB across 19 innings.