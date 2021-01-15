Mondesi agreed to a one-year, $2.52 million contract with the Royals on Friday, avoiding arbitration.
Perhaps the most divisive player in fantasy baseball heading into 2021 drafts, Mondesi could lead the majors in steals by a wide margin. However, it's easy to point out that his plate skills are quite poor, relative to the players who typically get drafted in the first couple rounds of drafts. He should be able to stay in the lineup even amid long slumps, as his defense at shortstop extremely valuable and he is still just 25 years old.
More News
-
Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Logs three hits in season finale•
-
Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Two steals in win•
-
Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Ties season high with three runs•
-
Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Scores two runs in loss•
-
Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Homer and steal Saturday•
-
Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Versatile performance•