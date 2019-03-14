Mondesi is dealing with a minor cut above his eye but will be fine after exiting Thursday's spring game, href="https://twitter.com/FlannyMLB/status/1106333825959751682">Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Mondesi suffered the injury after a head-first slide into third on a stolen base attempt, but the Royals can breathe a sigh of relief as manager Ned Yost stated that his starting shortstop is just fine. Mondesi's status for Opening Day shouldn't be impacted by this minor issue.

More News
Our Latest Stories