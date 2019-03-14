Mondesi is dealing with a minor cut above his eye but will be fine after exiting Thursday's spring game, href="https://twitter.com/FlannyMLB/status/1106333825959751682">Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Mondesi suffered the injury after a head-first slide into third on a stolen base attempt, but the Royals can breathe a sigh of relief as manager Ned Yost stated that his starting shortstop is just fine. Mondesi's status for Opening Day shouldn't be impacted by this minor issue.