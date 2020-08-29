Mondesi went 0-for-5 with three strikeouts and eight men left on base in Friday's 6-5 loss to the White Sox.

His whiff with runners on second and third and nobody out in the second inning set the tone for his evening, and Mondesi's inability to make any kind of solid contact -- in his two other ABs, he grounded weakly back to the pitcher and then bunted into a fielder's choice -- cost the Royals dearly in the end. The shortstop's speed still gives him fantasy value as long as he's in the starting lineup, but Mondesi's .205/.225/.265 slash line and 2:37 BB:K through 32 games have that starting job on very thin ice.