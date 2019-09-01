Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Back from IL

The Royals reinstated Mondesi (shoulder) from the 10-day injured list ahead of Sunday's game against the Orioles. He'll start at shortstop and bat second in the series finale, according to Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star.

The shortstop was sidelined for a month and a half with a dislocated left shoulder, interrupting what was shaping up to be a monstrous fantasy season. Even after the extended layoff, Mondesi still ranks tied for third in the majors with 31 stolen bases, but he may not offer as much of an impact in that category in September even though he's ostensibly healthy again. The Royals have reportedly discouraged Mondesi from diving so as to avoid an aggravation of the shoulder injury heading into the offseason, which could prompt the speedster to take a more conservative approach on the basepaths.