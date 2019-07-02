Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Back from injury

Mondesi (groin) was activated from the 10-day injured list Tuesday.

Mondesi missed just a bit longer than the minimum due to a groin strain. Now healthy, he'll be looking to bounce back from the poor stretch he had leading up to the injury, when he posted a .416 OPS in nine games. Humberto Arteaga was optioned to Triple-A Omaha in a corresponding move.

