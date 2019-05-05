Mondesi went 2-for-4 with a double, triple, three runs scored, three RBI and two walks in Saturday's 15-2 win over the Tigers.

Mondesi went 0-for-8 with five strikeouts over the last two contests got back on track as he reached base four times Saturday. The 23-year-old is slashing .284/.320/.522 with four home runs and 10 stolen bases through 33 games.