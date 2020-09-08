Mondesi is starting at shortstop and batting second Tuesday against Cleveland.
He is hitting .375 with one home run, three steals, five strikeouts and zero walks in 16 at-bats over his last four games, which is apparently a large enough sample of quality production for the Royals to bump him from the bottom third to the top third of the lineup. Mondesi had not hit higher than seventh in the order since he hit sixth on Aug. 11.
